TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SMIF opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.36 million and a PE ratio of -1,001.25. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a twelve month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.05).

In other TwentyFour Select Monthly Income news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 20,000 shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £15,800 ($20,140.22). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

