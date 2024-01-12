UBS Group Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.

BankUnited Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BKU opened at $30.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BankUnited by 107.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

