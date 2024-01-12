UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
UMH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 455.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.
UMH Properties Stock Performance
Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
About UMH Properties
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
