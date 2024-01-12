UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

UMH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 455.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UMH

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.