Unionview LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unionview LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 53,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 23.8% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

