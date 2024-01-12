United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Increased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,475. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.27.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

