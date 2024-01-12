Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,961,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Unity Software worth $249,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 635.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE U opened at $34.81 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on U

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock worth $30,043,404. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.