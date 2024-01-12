Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an underweight rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $158.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $158.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

