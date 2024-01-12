Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

UPWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.55.

Upwork Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.84 million. Research analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,342 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

