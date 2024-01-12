USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $100.47 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $100.47 million and $376,230.06 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001961 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,909.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.82 or 0.00616028 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00206229 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00020981 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00023341 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Token Profile
USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
