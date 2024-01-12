Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 16th

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th.

Uxin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Uxin has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.92.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Uxin will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

Uxin Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uxin by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Uxin by 1,551.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Uxin by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uxin by 93.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 290,980 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.