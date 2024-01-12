Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 16th

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th.
Uxin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Uxin has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.92.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Uxin will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Uxin Company Profile
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
