VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI) is Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC owned 8.29% of VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. 1,183 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05.

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

