Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,980 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,691,000 after acquiring an additional 70,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,630,000 after acquiring an additional 536,550 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

