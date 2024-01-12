Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 1.6% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

