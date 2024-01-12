Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 137.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $92,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Nvidia’s skyrocketing journey into 2024
- How to Invest in Energy
- 4 reasons American Airlines stock could fly 40% higher in 2024
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Infosys stock sets up for growth, supported by AI
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.