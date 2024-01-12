Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 137.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $92,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.