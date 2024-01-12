Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,906 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $4,462,000. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 94.8% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 261,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT opened at $60.36 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

