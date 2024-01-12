Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $216.96 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $173.49 and a twelve month high of $218.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day moving average of $203.31.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

