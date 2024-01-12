Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lifted by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 3.3% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $27,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

