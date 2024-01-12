Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Darrow Company Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Darrow Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 6.8% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BND opened at $73.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

