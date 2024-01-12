Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $237.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.12. The company has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

