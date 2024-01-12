Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

