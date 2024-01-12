Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV remained flat at $149.35 during trading on Friday. 452,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,351. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.