Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

