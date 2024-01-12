Verge Market Capitalization Tops $63.14 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $63.14 million and $4.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,007.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00164238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.00618231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00069703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00340757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00208292 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.