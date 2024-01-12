VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Declares Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

