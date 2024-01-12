Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0234 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $47.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $261.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

