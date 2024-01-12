VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $245.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

