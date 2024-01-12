VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Declares Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USTB opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $49.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Creative Planning purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,711.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

