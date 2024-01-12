VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on January 16th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0169 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

CSF stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30,331 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 129.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

