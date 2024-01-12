VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $62.51.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.