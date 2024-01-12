VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Plans Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VSMV)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $42.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

