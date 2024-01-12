Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

VIOT stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

