Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 1,440,932 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,404,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,132,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 332,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

