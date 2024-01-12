Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Raymond James

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $42.36 on Monday. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $62.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.15.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

