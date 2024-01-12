Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vontier

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vontier Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Vontier has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $35.38.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.