Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $226,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voya Financial



Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

