Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $208.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.21.

NYSE VMC opened at $224.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.61. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

