Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UMMA opened at $22.43 on Friday. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.0527 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.