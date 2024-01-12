Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Update

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UMMA opened at $22.43 on Friday. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.0527 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

