Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
