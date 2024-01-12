Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.43% of Warner Music Group worth $68,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 219.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $4,189,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 0.4 %

WMG opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 150.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.