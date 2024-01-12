Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $154.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

WCN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average is $139.28.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

