Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $179.22 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $181.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

