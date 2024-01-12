WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.780-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.8 million. WD-40 also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.78-$5.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WD-40

WD-40 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $268.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $163.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 122.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.