Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $50.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

