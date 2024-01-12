Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

BASE stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.66. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $376,425.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $221,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 20.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 193,898 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Couchbase by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Couchbase by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

