Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 352.98 and a quick ratio of 352.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

