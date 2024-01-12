Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 352.98 and a quick ratio of 352.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.41%.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
