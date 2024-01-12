William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.18.

Get Hologic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HOLX

Hologic Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.43 on Monday. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.