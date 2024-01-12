Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 800.8% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CANSF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

