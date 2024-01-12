X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 71.1% in December

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USOI opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8426 per share. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
