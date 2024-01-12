X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 71.1% in December

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8426 per share. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 520.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.