Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,500 First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTXN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2166 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

