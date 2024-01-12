Y.D. More Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $260.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

